Adam Gase after Jets’ triumph: Our job is to try to go out and win every week

Jets coach Adam Gase was happy for his players after the team finally recorded its first win of the 2020 NFL season Sunday.

The Jets stunned the Rams 23-20 at SoFi Stadium, becoming the first winless team in NFL history to beat a -plus win team on the road.

NFL DRAFT: Tank for Trevor tracker | Explaining Jags-Jets tiebreaker

The result, however, means they no longer hold the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and that may cost them Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Gase was focused on his current roster after a breakthrough victory.

MORE: Jets punter may have upset some fans with saving tackle

“I’m just happy for our guys. They’ve done such a great job of how they’ve worked, been through a lot of adversity,” he told a news conference. “It’s been too long for us to even remember what a win feels like almost. It’s great to see those guys that excited.”

Asked about the feeling in the locker room, Gase said: “It’s lively in there. It’s loud, it’s a lot of excited guys.

RIVERA: Jets screwed up by winning

“We’ve got a long flight back so that’ll make that a lot more enjoyable.”

The win means the Jaguars (1-13) now hold the top pick in the draft, but Gase dismissed the talk about the draft and Lawrence, saying: “Our job is to try to go out and win every week.”