5 new features tipped to come to Samsung’s upcoming AirPods Pro rival – Latest News

South Korean tech giant Samsung is expected to launch its next True Wireless Studio (TWS) earbuds next month. Allegedly called the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, these earbuds have been creating buzz for the last few weeks.

As per a recent listing found on Github, a teardown of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro shows all the new features that these earphones will offer. Here’s a look at the features that will reportedly be offered by Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro:

* Spatial 3D Audio processor with head tracking



As per the listing, Galaxy Buds Pro will support 3D spatial audio for handsets running on Android 11. This feature, however, is not expected to be available to all the users as the listing claims it requires certain “sensors” which aren’t too clear. When this feature will be enabled, the Android device starts “headtracking” in Dolby Atmos and also enables spatial sound using SoundAlive on the Android device, says the listing.

* Voice/conversation detection



This feature is said be able to turn volume automatically down when the earbuds detect a conversation. This feature will enable the earbuds to auto turn on Ambient sound and lower media volume.



* Left/right hearing adjustment



This setting is said to adjust the left/right volume balance of the earbuds. “Because everything is handled by the earbuds, this setting will persist when connected to another Bluetooth host. However, currently this option is hidden by default,” added the listing.

* Noise controls



The Buds Pro are said to come with Active-Noise Cancellation (ANC). The ambient sound mode is said to come with four volume settings and the ANC mode you can switch between a high and low noise canceling level.

* Bixby voice wake-up sensor



Besides the existing Bixby-related features, the Galaxy Buds Pro are said to come with Bixby control for conversation detection and noise control features.

