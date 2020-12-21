49ers vs. Cowboys live stream: How to watch week 15 of NFL play from anywhere online

This won’t be the least important week 15 game, but as these two last place teams face off, it definitely won’t be the most important. The Niners held on through the first half of the season, but as injuries kept hammering the players, the overall performance collapsed. Mostly, the offense has had a difficult time putting up points even when the defense has held steady.

The Niners are the slight favorite in this game, but it should be close. The Cowboys collapsed early in the season, but did manage to win last week against the Bengals. If, and this is a big if, the Cowboys can win this week against the 49ers then it would mark the first back-to-back wins for the team this year.

Andy Dalton has been shaky overall, but he did put together a solid performance against Cincinnati. If Dallas is out to prove something to themselves then he’ll need to put together another stellar performance.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys: Where and when?

The San Francisco 49ers take on the Dallas Cowboys on December 20, at 1:00 PM ET. You can catch all the action on CBS as well as the streaming options below.

