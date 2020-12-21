4-Year-Old Boy Rescued After Falling Down Well

A four-year-old boy fell down almost 9 feet into a well in Garceno, Texas. He is in stable condition after being pulled from the well all caught on camera. The boy was simply walking with his parents when he fell and got stuck in a pipe a little less than 10 inches in diameter.

“Gripping images of the rescue of a 4-yr-old boy in Garceño last night. The boy fell into a well hole. Kudos to our Mission firefighters & all 1st responders who worked tirelessly for 6 hrs to chisel him out of the 8-inch wide pit. #ChristmasMiracle” the official Twitter account for Mission, TX tweets out following what could’ve been a tragic situation.

4-year-old boy falls down well

Four fire departments total helped to pull the boy to freedom. Robert Alvarez, fire chief for the town of Mission, talks about the situation afterward. “What was key in the successful outcome of this too, was that everybody pitched in — everybody,” he says. It took a total of six hours to successfully pull the boy from the well. “Any vibration, any wrong strike of a shovel could cause more soil to fall into the where the victim was at,” Alvarez says, noting there was little room for error to be made.

