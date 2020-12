2021 SEC Volleyball Spring Schedule Announced

SEC Staff

Photo: SEC Staff

The Southeastern Conference has announced the spring volleyball schedule for the 2020-21 season.

The 2020-21 SEC volleyball season began in the fall with an eight-match, conference-only schedule versus four opponents over six weeks of competition. In the spring, each school will compete against eight opponents, twice in the same week on back-to-back days. Matches may be played Wednesday/Thursday, Thursday/Friday, Friday/Saturday or Saturday/Sunday. The schedule includes a week at the end of the season for any makeups matches for all schools.

Television information and start times will be announced at a later date.