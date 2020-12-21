2019 World Series hero Howie Kendrick retires

Howie Kendrick previously hinted at continuing to play baseball past the 2020 season. However, it appears the Washington Nationals star is hanging up the cleats after all.
Kendrick announced his retirement via Instagram on Monday, thanking all the teams he played for while also saying it’s time for the next chapter of his life to begin.
Kendrick spent 15 seasons in Major League Baseball, playing for the Nationals, Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies. His career comes to an end with a .294 batting average, 127 home runs, 724 RBIs and a 34.7 WAR.
In 2019, the 37-year-old was the NLCS MVP. In the World Series, he hit the go-ahead home run in Game 7 to help the Nationals secure their first title.
