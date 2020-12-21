2 People-Smugglers Are Convicted of Manslaughter in U.K. Truck Deaths

LONDON — Two members of an international people-smuggling gang were convicted of manslaughter on Monday over the deaths of 39 people whose bodies were found in the back of a container truck in southeastern England last year.

A jury at the Central Criminal Court in London found Gheorghe Nica, a 43-year-old mechanic from Romania, and Eamonn Harrison, a -year-old truck driver from Northern Ireland, guilty of the deaths of the migrants, who were Vietnamese citizens.

The victims, ages 15 to 44, were found in the English town of Grays in October 2019, inside a refrigerated container that had arrived by ferry from Belgium. The migrants came from impoverished villages and are believed to have paid smugglers to take them on risky journeys in search of better lives abroad.

Prosecutors said that Mr. Harrison had driven the container to the Belgian port of Zeebrugge for transport to Britain. Mr. Nica was described as the smuggling gang’s ringmaster.