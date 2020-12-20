Your Monday Briefing

A worrying virus variant in Britain

European countries began closing their borders to travelers from the United Kingdom a day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered a lockdown on London and most of England’s southeast. The British leader said the restrictions were necessary to curb a new, faster-spreading variant of the coronavirus.

London travel hubs were packed in the hours after he announced the new measures, which are the harshest since Britain’s first lockdown in March.

On Sunday, the British health secretary, Matt Hancock, called those who were packing trains “clearly irresponsible.” He also said that the restrictions that Mr. Johnson imposed could be in place for months.

The science: Mutations of the coronavirus are of concern but not surprise to scientists, and whether the British variant is indeed more transmissible has not yet been proved. Several experts urged calm, saying it would take years — not months — for the virus to evolve enough to render current vaccines impotent.