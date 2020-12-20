‘Young And The Restless’ (Y&R) spoilers show that it may not be Summer Newman’s (Hunter King) intuition that tells her that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) is up to something like we saw in the previews for this week, but rather a warning from Theo Vanderway (Tyler Johnson).

Theo is good at playing people and getting his way, it’s what he built his career on in New York, however, after coming to Genoa City he was quickly exposed by the best backstabbers in the world, the Newman’s and Abbott’s.

‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Theo Warns Summer About SLY Sally – Says She’s A SHARK!

When he saw Sally Spectra arrive in town, he smelled the blood in the water. They had previous run-ins before and he knew all about her stunt in Los Angeles. He tried to leverage her for information but came up empty. Before he leaves, he did a decent thing and warned Summer about her.

Now, Summer will take this information to Kyle, and we will see if he believes her or if Sally Spectra will get what she wants from him.

What do you think? Do you think Kyle Abbott will heed the advice or will he fall into Sally’s trap? Let us know in the comments below.

‘Young and the Restless’ weekdays on the CBS network. Check your local listings for times. In the meantime, let us know what you think by leaving us a line with your thoughts in our comments section below.

