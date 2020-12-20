Xbox now offering full refunds on Cyberpunk 2077 digital purchases

Microsoft has announced that it will now offer full refunds to anyone who purchased Cyberpunk 2077 digitally on Xbox.
Refunds can be requested through this link. (If you purchased the game physically, developer CD Projekt Red is advising you to email [email protected] for a refund; the studio is promising refunds out of its own pocket “if necessary.”)
Notably, this is less than 24 hours after Sony confirmed that it will provide full refunds to those who bought the game digitally on PlayStation.
That said, Sony also delisted the game from the PlayStation Store last night, while Xbox has not yet clarified if it will be doing the same on its own storefront. At the time of writing, the game is still available for purchase digitally via the Microsoft Store.
“While we know the developers at CD Projekt Red have worked hard to ship Cyberpunk 2077 in extremely challenging circumstances, we also realize that some players have been unhappy with the current experience on older consoles,” Xbox wrote on its official Twitter support page.
The company is referring to widespread technical issues that have plagued the game since its launch on December 10th. While bugs have been prevalent on all platforms, Cyberpunk 2077 has performed the worst on last-gen consoles, the Xbox One and PlayStation 4.
Making Cyberpunk‘s last-gen technical woes even worse was the fact that CD Projekt did not make these versions of the game available to media ahead of launch. Instead, consumers only had to go off the developer’s word that the game’s performance was “surprisingly good” on these systems, which ultimately proved to be untrue.
As a result of the slew of issues that gamers were reporting, CD Projekt told buyers on December 14th to pursue a refund from Xbox and PlayStation if they were dissatisfied. However, Sony and Microsoft were clearly not consulted prior to this statement, as many PlayStation and Xbox gamers reported being denied a refund.
While CD Projekt shared PlayStation’s message regarding refunds last night, the company has not yet made a statement on Xbox’s commitment to issuing Cyberpunk refunds.
Image credit: CD Projekt Red
Source: Xbox
Update 18/12/2020 at 5:20pm ET — CD Projekt Red is telling customers it will refund them for their physical copies of the game as well. This article has been updated to include this new information.