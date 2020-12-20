WNBL grand final scores highlights Liz Cambage reaction

WNBA All-Star centre Liz Cambage has become an Australian WNBL champion again with the Melbourne-based Southside Flyers.

Cambage was in early foul trouble but had 14 points and five rebounds on Sunday in the Flyers’ 99-82 win over the Townsville Fire in the WNBL grand final.

The Flyers triumph was particularly poignant for Cambage and teammate Jenna O’Hea, who were also WNBL champions together for the Bulleen Boomers way back in 2010-11.

“I sent Jenna a text message back in March,” an emotional Cambage told Fox Sports.

“I saw a photo of us celebrating the Boomers grand final like 10 years ago.

“I sent it to her and I was like: ‘Jenna, I want this again.’

“I hadn’t even thought about signing yet, I just wanted that moment again with Jenna.

“She’s one of the best leaders, the smartest players, an all-round amazing athlete.

“I’m just so happy I get to do this again with her.”

Leilani Mitchell was named the Rachael Sporn Medallist as the game’s outstanding player, pouring in 31 points.

Cambage also revealed the toll the condensed, COVID-19 affected season had on the players.

The season was packed into seven weeks with all eight teams moving to Queensland to play.

“The biggest grind of a basketball season I’ve ever felt,” Cambage said.

“It’s been a long 55 days.

“It’s been a marathon.

“It’s just relief.

“But we did it.”

The 29-year-old England-born star missed the WNBA season for the Las Vegas Aces after being medically excused by the league’s independent panel of doctors who deemed her to be at high risk for getting severe illness if she contracted COVID-19.

She signed with the Flyers for her first season in the Australian league since 2018.

Cambage averaged 23.5 points and 8.7 rebounds per game in the Australian league this season.

She was also first in blocks and second in field goal percentage.

Cambage averaged 15.9 points and 8.2 rebounds last season for the Aces, her first with the team.

She has played four years in the WNBA after getting drafted second in 2011 by the Tulsa Shock.

She was traded from Dallas to Las Vegas before last season and re-signed with the Aces in April, and was medically excused from the league in July.