Willow Smith Comes Out The Closet: I’m ‘Queer’ . . . And Also A ‘Non-Monogamist’

Jada and Will’s daughter Willow Smith has long been suspected of being a member of the LGBT community. Now can confirm that the beautiful 20 year old is officially out.

She revealed on her Instagram this weekend that she’s a member of the LGBT community (specifically, she classifieds herself as ‘queer’) and she also labels herself an “ethical non monogamist.”

She posted both labels on her Instagram bio this morning, look:

So what does it mean to be “queer”? Here’s the definition:

An adjective used by some people, particularly younger people, whose sexual orientation is not exclusively heterosexual. Typically, for those who identify as queer, the terms lesbian, gay, and bisexual are perceived to be too limiting and/or fraught with cultural connotations they feel don’t apply to them.

And what does it mean to be an ethical non-monogamist? Her e’s the definition:

Non-monogamy at its most basic is a relationship that involves more than two people. “Ethical” non-monogamy implies that all parties are being treated respectfully, and that enthusiastic consent to the arrangement has been given by everyone involved.

Willow is a singer, songwriter, rapper, record producer, actress and dancer. She is the daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, and the younger sister of Jaden Smith. Smith made her acting debut in 2007 in the film I Am Legend and later appeared in Kit Kittredge: An American Girl alongside Abigail Breslin. She received a Young Artist Award for her performance.

Smith launched her music career in the autumn of 2010 with the release of the singles “Whip My Hair” in 2010 and “21st Century Girl” in 2011, and signed to her current mentor Jay-Z’s record label Roc Nation in 2010, becoming the youngest artist signed to the label. “Whip My Hair” peaked at number 11 on the Billboard Hot 100. The video was nominated for Video of the Year at the BET Awards of 2011.[2] She released her debut album, Ardipithecus, on December 11, 2015.