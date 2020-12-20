Will Smith spoke with Adrienne Banfield-Norris about living a life dedicated to the well-being of others. He also discussed the importance of love and understanding in relationships. During this conversation, Smith shared the motto he lives by every day.

Will Smith on relationships

Will Smith | Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Smith says he used to believe some broken relationships couldn’t be repaired. However, he changed his opinion. Now he believes there’s hope for all relationships.

“I no longer believe that any relationship is irreparable,” says Smith during the Positively Gam podcast. “I believe that people are craving lovingkindess so bad, people are starving so hard for gentle care, that when properly applied to even the most degraded minds, I believe that lovingkindess has a magical effect when you authentically have a deep concern for someone’s well-being. If you can create the environment that’s calm enough for that to get communicated, there are very few minds that can resist pure, genuine care for their well-being.”

Will Smith lives by this motto

Will Smith has a new motto. | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Smith says he used to live by the motto, “99% is as bad as 0.” He took an all-or-nothing approach to life. However, he says he learned quickly this wasn’t the best way to live.

“I’ve realized the gentle insanity of that,” says Smith. “I saw the scorched earth I left in my personal life with that one.” He says he lived by that motto for a long time, partly because he grew up with a father who was in the military.

“The new motto I’m trying to live by is ‘Everybody is suffering, so help them,’” he says. “I’ve been working a lot with Jay Shetty for the past few months. I’ve been studying the Bhagavad Gita and Hinduism. And the basic idea is the first half of your day is for you and the second half of your day is for others.”

Will Smith is making an effort to understand others

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith | Ron Wolfson/WireImage

Smith says he desires to deeply understand the way others think and feel. He wants to dedicate his life to helping others, even if the other person is his enemy.

“I want to see people being able to recognize the humanity of your enemy,” Smith says. “I want people to be able to recognize and see bad behavior as a recognition that a person has been unloved and uncared for. They’re behaving badly because they’ve been treated badly.”

“I think there’s a higher level of interacting with the world if you can elevate your perception,” Smith continues. “If you can elevate your understanding of the people and the situations in front of you. I’m definitely going to develop this concept and figure out how to be in the world helping people to cultivate higher understanding of each other’s humanity. If anyone can be salvaged, I want to be a part of salvaging them.”

