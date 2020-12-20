Will Pucovski concussion Boxing Day Test Australia v India

Opener Joe Burns has been cleared to play for Australia in the second cricket Test against India from Boxing Day but Will Pucovski’s Test debut will be delayed by a concussion.

Burns was struck on the elbow by Jasprit Bumrah during the first Test at Adelaide which Australia won by eight wickets after bowling India out for 36 in its second innings.

His unbeaten 51 helped Australia to its 1-0 lead in the four match series.

Burns was sent for scans amid fears he might have suffered a broken arm but he was cleared of serious injury and will play in the second Test.

Burns struck in nasty blow

David Warner is in a race against time to overcome a groin injury and open with Burns in the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Warner was rushed from Sydney to Melbourne on Saturday, before Victoria state closed its borders with New South Wales after a COVID-19 outbreak in Sydney.

Pucovski was a candidate to play if Warner is not available but suffered concussion after being struck on the helmet in a tour match against India and has been ruled out of the Melbourne Test.

It was the ninth concussion Pucovski has suffered and Australia is taking extra care with his recovery.

Burns stakes claim for Test retention

Nine newspapers reported that Pucovski continues to suffer lingering headaches from his latest concussion.

Matthew Wade opened with Burns at Adelaide, sharing a 70 run partnership in the second innings.

“In the buildup, I didn’t get many runs, I just wanted to keep fighting hard and make people proud,” Burns said.

Nine newspapers also reported that Warner was unlikely to be fit in time for Boxing Day.

If Warner is fit, Shane Warne believed Wade would be the odd man out.

Joe Burns puts Australia up 1-0 in the series with a big six

“I think he has done enough, Burns,” Warne said on Fox Cricket.

“I think Australia will be unchanged.

“If Warner is 50-50, they will give him the extra week probably to get right but if he is fully fit and raring to go, he has to come into the side, and probably, unfortunately, Matthew Wade will have to make way.

“If Warner is fit, he plays and someone will have to miss out.

“If he’s not fit, they will keep the same team.”