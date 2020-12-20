Why Dogecoin immediately surged 25% after Elon Musk tweeted about it By Cointelegraph

Home Business Why Dogecoin immediately surged 25% after Elon Musk tweeted about it By...

Matilda Coleman
The price of Dogecoin (DOGE) rallied by roughly 25% on Dec. 20 as Tesla (NASDAQ:) CEO Elon Musk once again drew attention to the meme-inspired cryptocurrency.

Elon Musk and his enthusiasm toward Dogecoin is a long-running meme. Every once in a while, Musk likes to tweet about (BTC) and the crypto market. When he does, the market reacts to it quite aggressively.

Dogecoin 1-hour price chart (Binance). Source: TradingView.com