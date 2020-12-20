Who plays in the Rose Bowl this year? Teams, date, schedule for 2020 CFP semifinal game

There will be no Rose Parade in 2021, and due to COVID-19 restrictions, the game will take place at AT,amp;T Stadium in Arlington instead of at the Rose Bowl Stadium.

The 2021 Rose Bowl will be one of two national semifinals for the College Football Playoff, with the winner of this Jan. 1 game taking on the Sugar Bowl victor for the national title on Jan. 11. This year’s edition will feature No. 1 Alabama (11-0) against No. 4 Notre Dame (10-1), with the SEC champions taking on the loser of the ACC championship game.

The other major storyline for this year’s Rose Bowl will be its location. Instead of being played in Pasadena, California, it’ll be played in the home of the Dallas Cowboys. It’s only the second time in a century-long history that the “Granddaddy of Them All” will be played outside Pasadena. It’s also not immediately clear whether the game will maintain its “Rose Bowl” name for this year’s edition.

Here, you’ll find the info you need to know about watching the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, 2021, along with what to expect in “The Granddaddy of Them All.”

When is the Rose Bowl 2021?

Date: Jan. 1

Jan. 1 Time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET TV broadcast: ESPN

ESPN Location: AT,amp;T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

The 2021 Rose Bowl is one of two bowl games serving as the national semifinals in the College Football Playoff, and it’s the first to kick off on Friday, Jan. 1. The winner of this year’s Rose Bowl advances to the national championship game, where it’ll face off with the winner of the Sugar Bowl, which kicks off at 8:45 p.m. ET on Jan. 1.

Who plays in the Rose Bowl 2021?

The 2021 Rose Bowl will feature No. 1 Alabama against No. 4 Notre Dame as one of two national semifinals in the College Football Playoff. The winner will face the victor of Clemson vs. Ohio State.

What to know about Alabama vs. Notre Dame

Mac attack

Mac Jones was Tua Tagovailoa’s backup a season ago, viewed as more of a game manager and less of a star. Boy oh boy, has Jones changed that narrative this season.

Jones has proven to be one of the most accurate passers in the country. He’s completed 76.5 percent of his passes to put himself in first-round discussion for the upcoming NFL Draft. In the meantime, Jones will look to win two more games in his college career.

Book it

By Notre Dame’s standards, Ian Book was an unheralded recruit, but he’s turned into one of the best quarterbacks in program history. He’ll have a chance to add to that legacy with a berth in the Playoff despite losing to Clemson in the ACC title game.

Book has relied on his legs and his running game for much of the year, but he’s also a dangerous passer who’s thrown 15 touchdowns compared to just two interceptions in 2020.

Devonta’s world

Alabama receiver Devonta Smith has gotten some Heisman buzz despite a receiver not winning the award in three decades. That’s how good he’s been.

Smith has 98 catches in 11 games this season, piling up 1,511 yards and 17 touchdowns. If one player is going to stand out in the Rose Bowl that’s not a quarterback, it’ll be Smith.

Rose Bowl odds

Alabama has opened as 17.5-point favorites, according to William Hill sportsbook. That’s the widest betting margin in a College Football Playoff semifinal, according to ESPN.

Where is Rose Bowl being played in 2021?

The COVID-19 pandemic moved the 2021 Rose Bowl from Pasadena, California to Arlington, Texas. The game will be played at AT,amp;T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys. The move came after multiple coaches expressed concerns about playing in the game if players’ families weren’t allowed to attend.

The Tournament of Roses had already announced on Dec. 3 that there will be no fans at this year’s version of the game. They also canceled the 2021 Rose Parade.

New Year’s Six Bowl schedule 2021

