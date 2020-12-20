Who did the most for real-world crypto and blockchain adoption in 2020? By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

Who did the most for real-world crypto and blockchain adoption in 2020?

In future years, it’s possible that 2020 will be seen as a watershed moment for cryptocurrencies. When Black Thursday hit in March, it wiped billions off the markets in a matter of hours. Anyone would have been forgiven for thinking recovery would take years.

But by December, (BTC) has gone on to achieve a new all-time high, breaking the $20,000 resistance and almost reaching $24,000 in the process. This has come at the end of the first year in Bitcoin’s history where it was tested against the backdrop of a global recession.