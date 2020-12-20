Which ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Star Is Worth More?

Joss Whedon’s Buffy the Vampire Slayer hit theaters in 1992 with Kristy Swanson in the title role. Five years later, Sarah Michelle Gellar landed the lead part in the TV reboot. When it came to playing The Chosen One, both stars brought their individual flair to the character. But today, only one Slayer rules when it comes to net worth. Here’s a peek at how they both built their fame and fortune.

(L-R) Sarah Michelle Gellar in 1999 and Kristy Swanson in 1992 | Getty Images; Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Kristy Swanson was a familiar face in Hollywood before becoming the Slayer

Swanson was a star on the rise when she scored the gig in Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Before her turn as the superpowered cheerleader, Swanson had racked up a slew of big and small-screen credits.

TV buffs may remember her guest appearances on Cagney & Lacey, Growing Pains, and Knots Landing, among others. Swanson also picked up work in high-profile movies, including Pretty in Pink, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Flowers in the Attic, and Hot Shots!

After Buffy the Vampire Slayer wrapped, the star continued earning meaty roles, from The Program to Higher Learning to Big Daddy. More recently, Swanson has popped up in various feature films, TV movies, and guest-starring roles on television series.

In fact, eagle-eyed Buffy aficionados will note that Swanson had a recurring part on SEAL Team. On the show, she shared the screen with David Boreanaz, a standout star of the Buffy small-screen reboot starring Gellar.

Sarah Michelle Gellar brought years of experience to ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’

RELATED: ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’: Which Cast Member Has the Highest Net Worth?

By the time Gellar picked up the stake as TV’s Buffy, she was already a Hollywood veteran. As a child actor in the early ‘80s, she appeared in commercials, television guest spots, and short films.

Gellar’s big break was the role of Sydney Rutledge in the young adult soap opera, Swans Crossing. After that, she grabbed a gig on the classic soap, All My Children, with a juicy part opposite daytime diva Susan Lucci. Gellar played Kendall Hart, the long-lost daughter of Lucci’s character, Erica Kane. After leaving the show, the star moved to primetime for a career-defining role.

In 1997, Gellar debuted as Chosen One Buffy Summers in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and remained on the supernatural drama for seven glorious seasons. The show built a remarkable following, spawned a spin-off, and remains an important piece of pop culture. Plus, it continues to fuel demand for consumer products that are still sold in stores.

During her tenure on the show, Gellar picked up side gigs in I Know What You Did Last Summer, Scream 2, Cruel Intentions, Scooby-Doo, and other movies. After Buffy the Vampire Slayer ended in 2003, Gellar stretched her dramatic muscles with Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed, The Grudge franchise, Robot Chicken, and many other television shows, animated projects, video games, and feature films. Fans can look forward to checking out her voice acting skills in the He-Man-centered reboot, Masters of the Universe: Revelation.

One ‘Buffy’ star boasts a much bigger fortune than the other

RELATED: The 3 Funniest Episodes of ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Are All From Season 6

Both Swanson and Gellar have worked in show business for decades. After devoting years to their chosen craft, the stars have each amassed impressive wealth. But one Slayer portrayer clearly outearns the other, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Swanson’s personal wealth amounts to an estimated $5 million. On the other hand, Gellar comes out ahead with a whopping $30 million fortune, as estimated by the outlet.

With several upcoming projects cooking, both Gellar and Swanson appear to have even greater earning potential. And, what’s more exciting for fans, is they will continue to bring interesting characters to life on screen.

Follow Erika Delgado on Twitter.