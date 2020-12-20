When Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill Locked Lips, the Star Recalls ‘The Rocket Launch Sequence’ Was ‘Initiated’

In the late Carrie Fisher’s memoir, she revealed the affair she had with Star Wars co-star, Harrison Ford, but Fisher never mentioned the time she and Mark Hamill made out off-screen. The Luke Skywalker actor told the story for her. Maybe he was feeling a little jealous because he offered another shocking moment after Fisher’s death. Hamill said, “the rocket launch sequence was initiated” when the couple kissed all those years ago.

‘Star Wars’ Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher | Lynn Goldsmith/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images

Carrie Fisher had an affair with Harrison Ford but wished it was Mark Hamill

In Fisher’s memoir, The Princess Diarist, she described her infatuation with Ford. The actor was 19-years-old, but Ford was 33 and married. She could not believe that he was attracted to her and poured over her feelings for Ford in her diaries.

However, the affair was short-lived. After three months, Fisher realized that Ford was never going to leave his wife for her. She ended the relationship, and years later, wished she had chosen to date Hamill instead.

Since the feelings she had for her Star Wars co-star were so one-sided, she wrote that she should have chosen differently.

“It might’ve meant something,” Fisher wrote in her memoir. “Maybe not much, but certainly more.”

Hamill recalls ‘making out like teenagers’ with Fisher while filming ‘Star Wars’

In an interview with The Guardian, Hamill explained how he and Fisher ended up locking lips.

“I remember one time – I’m sure alcohol was involved – we were talking about kissing techniques,” Hamill began. “I said: ‘Well, I think I’m a fairly good kisser.”

He continued, “I like to let the women come to me rather than be aggressive.’ And she said: ‘What do you mean?’ Well, next thing you know, we’re making out like teenagers!”

Hamill recalls that they were both attracted to each other, and he’s not surprised it happened.

“We were all over each other!” he told the outlet. “But the one thing that drew Carrie and me back from the precipice was we kind of became aware of what we were doing and just burst out laughing. Which was unfortunate for me because the rocket launch sequence had been initiated.”

The publication’s journalist was so shocked at Hamill’s sexual remark that she spit her water all over him.

The ‘Star Wars’ brother and sister became siblings off-screen, too

Hamill and Fisher knew it wasn’t a good idea to start a relationship with a co-star, but he adds that they had to “get it out of their system.” The Star Wars siblings became very close off-screen after that encounter.

“I wasn’t her best friend – she had so many friends, and I’d go to parties with her, and I would be the only one there I’d never heard of,” he added. “But there was a comfort level that we’d achieved because she knew I wasn’t ever angling for a favor or trying to get her to introduce me to this agent or this director. We became like real siblings over the years.”

Hamill recalls his late co-star fondly, and it’s apparent that he misses her deeply.

“I mean, if I’d had a relationship with her, it would have been like a full-time activity because she was too much for me in every regard: she was too creative, she was too smart. She was just the best,” Hamill concluded.