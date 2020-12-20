WhatsApp launching desktop voice and video calls next year

Facebook-owned WhatsApp is going to launch a voice and video calling feature for its desktop application in 2021.
The spokesperson for the company told Reuters that the platform has already rolled out the feature for some users on a trial basis ahead of the holidays, as COVID-19 has forced celebrations to be moved online amid the pandemic.
This latest move will put WhatsApp on par with video conferencing platforms like Zoom, Google Meet and Microsoft Teams.
However, it’s unknown if WhatsApp plans to compete with these platforms in the professional and enterprise space. Unlike Zoom or Google Meet, WhatsApp is mainly used for personal audio and video calls by its two billion users around the world.
It’ll be interesting to see how WhatsApp will compete with other video conferencing platforms over the holidays.
Services like Zoom and Google Meet are trying to hold on to their professional clients by removing the limit on free calls over the holidays to encourage its users to connect with family and friends online.
Source: Reuters