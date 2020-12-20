WH officials propose ending the "dual-hat,quot; leadership arrangement of NSA and Cyber Command, renewing debate over splitting up the agencies amid recent attacks (Katie Bo Williams/Defense One)

Katie Bo Williams / Defense One:
WH officials propose ending the “dual-hat,rdquo; leadership arrangement of NSA and Cyber Command, renewing debate over splitting up the agencies amid recent attacks — An end to the “dual hat,rdquo; arrangement has been debated for years — but the timing raises questions.
