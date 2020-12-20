‘Welcome to Plathville’ Spoilers: When Did Micah Plath Have a Girl Over?

I thought this might have just been a virtual relationship only, and it could have been for all we know, except for one thing, Micah just confirmed that it wasn’t.

And that he has regrets about bringing this one, lone girlfriend to meet his family. Which makes me wonder, what on earth did go down between those two? How did that family meeting go, who was the girl and how different was the interrogation process with a girl who was dating one of their sons, vs a guy who was dating one of their daughters, that’s my question.

Since Kim seems to have the more critical eye here, it looks like there was a definite difference in belief and opinions with Micah’s girl. Since Kim sort of pre-sharpened her claws on Olivia beforehand, when this poor girl came into the fold Kim was primed and seasoned to take her out, and it looks like she succeeded, from the way Micah talked about the situation.

Although, Kim seems to have a habit of that, no matter the gender. When Moriah invited a friend over who was a girl when she was younger she said that Kim said that the visit “didn’t go well’ and that it was “awkward” but awkward for who exactly was never stated.

I think it may have been awkward for Kim because she’s literally phobic of anyone who doesn’t share her beliefs to an unhealthy level. I want to know how old Moriah was when she tried to invited this friend over, poor Moriah, it’s bad when your Mom can’t even allow you to have friends because she thinks it’s awkward.

I also feel sorry for Micah because that must have been terrible, having his first relationship and then having his parents literally crumble it before his very eyes. Yike. Will Moriah and Max suffer the same fate? Stay tuned!!!

For any other soap opera and entertainment news, please visit Daily Soap Dish. For more royal and celeb baby news, come back to Celeb Baby Laundry.