‘Welcome to Plathville’ Spoilers: Micah Plath Questions His Parents, Kim and Barry Plath

‘Welcome to Plathville’ spoilers indicate that “Why didn’t you prepare us more?” was Micah Plath’s question to his parents. He wanted to know why his Mom and Dad focused more on protecting the kids from the ‘evils of this world’ than really educating them about the world in general.

Kim, when confronted with this question said “I gave you schoolwork, you didn’t do it.” She said that the mistake she made with Ethan and Micah was letting them go work before their schoolwork was done and she says she has since learned from that. With Isaac and Lydia she has laid down the law, “You’re doing your schoolwork.”

‘Welcome to Plathville’ Spoilers: Lessons Learned

I don’t exactly think that’s what Micah meant when he was asking his question. Micah wanted to know why his parent didn’t prepare them for life, he said they were sheltered and while the Plath kids can probably recite every verse in the King James bible or sing or pkay any hymn you could name offf the top of your head, when it comes to actual lif3 knowledge it seems that they are rather lacking in it.

Micah said it was really, really difficult to integrate into the real world after being so sheltered all of his life and we can see why. When you don’t have practical life skills it is often very difficult to blend into society. Although I will say with Micah, I think he’s become a fast learner over the past year.

He told his parents not to do to his siblings what they did to him, to not be so obsessed with the “evils of this world” that they forget to educate the kids about the benefits of this world as well. Kim and Barry says that it hurts to know that their own children think that they did them a disservice by homeschooling them but that they are willing to do things slightly differently this time around.

It looks like they are embracing some technology with Isaac’s flight simulator, I’m actually not sure about the homeschooling curriculum they follow but let’s hope this one focuses on academics a little more. Learning bible verses is fine but can we back that up with the pythagorean theorum, please? Stay tuned!!!

