Week 16 Fantasy RB PPR Rankings: Must-starts, sleepers, potential busts

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
5

The fantasy championship game is here, and owners who have made it this far will be making their most important lineup decisions of the season. Our Week 16 fantasy PPR RB rankings can help you make those crucial start ’em, sit ’em decisions and identify potential waiver wire streamers and sleepers (Salvon Ahmed, Tony Pollard, Jeff Wilson Jr., Le’Veon Bell) to target if you need some help at the RB2 or flex spot.

Most fantasy owners who have made it this far probably feel pretty good about their starters, but be it because of matchups or injuries, you might have a couple players you rotate. This week, Christian McCaffrey’s status will continue to loom large as he tries to return from a thigh injury. He was doubtful last week, so it seems unlikely he’ll make it back against Washington, especially with the Panthers having nothing to play for.

WEEK 16 STANDARD RANKINGS:
Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

Aside from McCaffrey, guys like Antonio Gibson (toe), Ezekiel Elliott (calf), Ronald Jones (finger/COVID), Clyde Edwards-Helaire (leg), and Damien Harris (ankle) will have a major impact on fantasy rankings, especially in PPR formats. Gibson would be a true RB1 ahead of a nice matchup against the Panthers. If he can’t go, J.D. McKissic will be a big-time PPR sleeper with RB2 potential. With Jones, Leonard Fournette and LeSean McCoy would form a nice committee, and since both can catch passes, they have good PPR upside against the Lions. Meanwhile, Harris missing time would make Sony Michel and James White nice flex options, with White being a high-end flex because of his receiving ability. Edwards-Helaire’s likely absence means Bell will be a legit RB2.

WEEK 16 PPR RANKINGS:
Quarterback | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

Other backs who move up in the PPR format include Kareem Hunt (@ Jets), D’Andre Swift (vs. Buccaneers), Nyheim Hines (@ Steelers), Devin Singletary (@ Patriots), Ty Johnson (vs. Browns), and Lynn Bowden (@ Raiders). Players who move down are the more TD-dependent flex options, such as Zack Moss (@ Patriots), Frank Gore (vs. Browns), and Gus Edwards (vs. Giants).

Reminder: As always, we expect to make plenty of changes to these RB PPR rankings throughout the week, so check back for updates.

Week 16 Fantasy RB PPR Rankings

These rankings are for full-point PPR leagues.

RankPlayer
1Derrick Henry, TEN @ GB
2Aaron Jones, GB vs. TEN
3David Montgomery, CHI @ JAX
4Alvin Kamara, NO vs. MIN
5Austin Ekeler, LAC vs. DEN
6Dalvin Cook, MIN @ NO
7Nick Chubb, CLE @ NYJ
8Miles Sanders, PHI @ DAL
9Ronald Jones, TB @ DET
10Melvin Gordon, DEN @ LAC
11David Johnson, HOU vs. CIN
12Josh Jacobs, LV vs. MIA
13Tony Pollard, DAL vs. PHI
14Myles Gaskin, MIA @ LV
15J.D. McKissic, WAS vs. CAR
16James Robinson, JAX vs. CHI
17Cam Akers, LAR @ SEA
18Raheem Mostert, SF @ ARI
19Mike Davis, CAR @ WAS
20Kareem Hunt, CLE @ NYJ
21Chris Carson, SEA vs. LAR
22Le’Veon Bell, KC vs. ATL
23Jonathan Taylor, IND @ PIT
24Kenyan Drake, ARI vs. SF
25D’Andre Swift, DET vs. TB
26Sony Michel, NE vs. BUF
27Giovani Bernard, CIN @ HOU
28Wayne Gallman, NYG @ BAL
29Salvon Ahmed, MIA @ LV
30JK Dobbins, BAL vs. NYG
31James Conner, PIT vs. IND
32Lynn Bowden, MIA @ LV
33Devin Singletary, BUF @ NE
34James White, NE vs. BUF
35Nyheim Hines, IND @ PIT
36Jamaal Williams, GB vs. TEN
37Leonard Fournette, TB @ DET
38Jeff Wilson Jr., SF @ ARI
39Zack Moss, BUF @ NE
40Ty Johnson, NYJ vs. CLE
41Frank Gore, NYJ vs. CLE
42Phillip Lindsay, DEN @ LAC
43Gus Edwards, BAL vs. NYG
44Latavius Murray, NO vs. MIN
45Ito Smith, ATL @ KC
46Peyton Barber, WAS vs. CAR
47Trayveon Wiliams, CIN @ HOU
48Duke Johnson, HOU vs. CIN
49Chase Edmonds, ARI vs. SF
50Kalen Ballage, LAC vs. DEN
51Todd Gurley, ATL @ KC
52Darrel Williams, KC vs. TB
53Samaje Perine, CIN @ HOU
54Adrian Peterson, DET vs. TB
55Carlos Hyde, SEA vs. LAR
56Darrell Henderson, LAR @ SEA
57Devontae Booker, LV vs. MIA
58Boston Scott, PHI @ DAL
59Jalen Richard, LV vs. MIA
60Rico Dowdle, DAL vs. PHI
61Justin Jackson, LAC vs. DEN
62Alexander Mattison, MIN @ NO
63LeSean McCoy, TB @ DET
64Darrynton Evans, TEN @ GB
65Benny Snell, PIT vs. IND
66Rodney Smith, CAR @ WAS
67Malcolm Brown, LAR @ SEA
68Matt Breida, MIA @ LV
69Dion Lewis, NYG @ BAL
70Brian Hill, ATL @ KC
71Kerryon Johnson, DET vs. TB
72Royce Freeman, DEN @ LAC

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR