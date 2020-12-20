Watch: Dez Bryant scores first TD since 2017

At halftime, Bryant had one reception for 11 yards and a touchdown as the Ravens led the Jaguars 26-0.

Bryant, 32, entered Sunday’s game with four receptions for 28 yards. He was supposed to face the Dallas Cowboys for the first time since being released by the club in 2018 on Dec. 8, but he was robbed of the opportunity due to a positive COVID-19 test.

The Ravens, who are 8-5 on the season, are fighting for a playoff spot in the AFC. A win on Sunday would help the team better its position in the standings.