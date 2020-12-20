Watch: Dez Bryant scores first TD since 2017

Dez Bryant’s return to the NFL was derailed after he went on the reserve/COVID list about a week ago. The Baltimore Ravens activated the wide receiver for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and he made an immediate impact.
Bryant reeled in his first touchdown reception since 2017 during the second quarter of Sunday’s game.
At halftime, Bryant had one reception for 11 yards and a touchdown as the Ravens led the Jaguars 26-0.
Bryant, 32, entered Sunday’s game with four receptions for 28 yards. He was supposed to face the Dallas Cowboys for the first time since being released by the club in 2018 on Dec. 8, but he was robbed of the opportunity due to a positive COVID-19 test.
The Ravens, who are 8-5 on the season, are fighting for a playoff spot in the AFC. A win on Sunday would help the team better its position in the standings.
Erin Walsh is a Boston sports fan through and through. Although many think Boston sports fans are insufferable, Erin tries to see things from a neutral perspective. Her passion is hockey, and she believes defense wins championships. In addition to covering sports for Yardbarker, she covers Boston sports for NBC Sports Boston. Follow her on Twitter @ewalsh90