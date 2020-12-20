Updated 2021 NFL Draft order: Jets’ first win tips Trevor Lawrence tank in Jaguars’ favor

The Jets won a football game Sunday. It could be the most costly win in the history of the franchise. For the first time since the beginning of the 2020 season, Trevor Lawrence’s destination looks like it could be Jacksonville.

Despite doing their best to blow it, the Jets held on to beat the Rams in Week 15, 23-20. After holding down the No. 1 spot in the 2021 NFL Draft for weeks, New York no longer sits at the top. Jacksonville lost Sunday and also has a 1-13 record in the 2020 season. Due to a tiebreaker based on strength of schedule, the Jaguars now reside at first overall with two weeks remaining in the regular season. Jacksonville would need to beat either the playoff-contending Bears or Colts to change the Jets’ outlook.

Amid a terrible, potentially winless season for the Jets, there was one shining light at the end of the tunnel: Lawrence. The Clemson quarterback is considered a generational talent the likes of Andrew Luck and Peyton Manning, and he was set to be the first part of a New York rebuild. Instead, the Jaguars might have the face of their franchise within reach, with two more losses all it’ll take for the Jags to lock up Lawrence and the Jets to fail even at tanking.

Below is the NFL Draft order for 2021 updated ahead of Week 15’s Sunday Night Football.

NFL Draft order 2021

Jacksonville Jaguars (1-13) New York Jets (1-13) Cincinnati Bengals (2-10-1) Carolina Panthers (4-10) Atlanta Falcons (4-10) Miami Dolphins (via 4-10 Houston Texans) Philadelphia Eagles (4-9-1) Dallas Cowboys (5-9) Los Angeles Chargers (5-9) Detroit Lions (5-9) San Francisco 49ers (5-9) Denver Broncos (5-9) New York Giants (5-8) Minnesota Vikings (6-8) New England Patriots (6-8) Chicago Bears (7-7) Las Vegas Raiders (7-7) Baltimore Ravens (9-5)

(Picks 19-32 are held by teams currently in the NFL playoff picture.)

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence remains the favorite to go with the No. 1 selection, but after it seemed assured most of the season that he’d be a Jet, now it’s not so certain.

Behind Lawrence, there’ll likely be another QB taken if it’s Jags/Jets in either order. For much of the year, Ohio State’s Justin Fields felt like the obvious favorite, but some mock drafts have moved Zach Wilson from BYU into that position. Either way, both Jacksonville and New York are in dire need of quarterbacks.

Further down, a number of the teams in the middle of the top-10 might feel like they’re set long-term at quarterback, leading them in different directions like linebacker Micah Parsons (Penn State), lineman Penei Sewell (Oregon), cornerback Patrick Surtain (Alabama) and wide receiver Devonta Smith (Alabama).