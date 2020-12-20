U.S. Senate votes to extend government funding to avoid shutdown By

© . FILE PHOTO: Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing “Review of Coronavirus Response Efforts” in Washington
WASHINGTON () – The U.S. Senate voted unanimously on Sunday to extend federal funding through Dec. 21 to avoid a government shutdown, giving lawmakers more time to pass a $900 billion COVID-19 aid package tied to a larger government spending bill.
The measure has already passed the House of Representatives and now heads to President Donald Trump to sign into law. Current funding is due to expire at midnight Sunday (0500 GMT Monday).
