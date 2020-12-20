Two more interstate arrivals found breaching quarantine in Queensland

Two travellers from New South Wales have breached their home quarantine orders after travelling to Queensland amid tightening border restrictions.

From 1am today, Queensland declared Greater Sydney a hotspot meaning anyone wanting to travel interstate must quarantine for 14 days.

Queenslanders wishing to return home have until 1am Tuesday to get home or they will also be forced to quarantine for two weeks.

Assistant Commissioner Shane Chelepy tells Today there are two more people who have breached quarantine rules after arriving in Queensland. December 21, 2020. (Today)

“This is quite serious,” Queensland’s Assistance Commissioner Shane Chelepy told Today.

“We have now had four people breach those quarantine orders. Queensland residents are being given the opportunity to get home to Queensland and to home quarantine before Christmas and we really need those people to do the right thing.

“If they aren’t, and we find they are blatantly disregarding those order, they will be fined, they will be put into hotel quarantine.”

Thousands of people have already applied for border passes as hoards make their way home to visit family and friends five days ahead of Christmas.

Commissioner Chelepy said queues of cars are already piling up at the states key border checkpoints.

“The traffic on the Gold Coast motorway has been quite moderate and already we have had to turn away a number of people who have travelled from hot spots when they shouldn’t have and also placed some people into quarantine.

“We have had over 130,000 people already apply for our Queensland border pass to come back into Queensland.

“So we have already established some check points, our main check points are on our high volume roads such as the M1 and the Gold Coast motorway.

“We have police in every domestic airport. Yesterday alone we met 44 flights with over 7,000 people coming through those airport, so we are ready to go.”

Queensland health authorities have also issued a strong warning to businesses around the state to ensure social distancing and COVID-safe rules are adhered to.

Queenslanders have also be advised to take extra care over the holiday period.

Large queues have already begun forming following the introduction of new border restrictions on the NSW-Queensland border. December 21, 2020. ()

“Complacency is not our friend at this point in ,” Comissioner Chelepy said.

“If you cannot socially distance in those areas you should leave those places and or wear a mask.

“People are enjoying their freedom as the moment, they are enjoying the activities they can do and we can only do that if everyone does the right thing.”