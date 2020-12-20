Too Short and E-40 Face Off in Heated Last Verzuz Battle of 2020

Yay Area! The most epic battle of the Bay Area took place on Saturday, Dec. 19, with the E-40 vs. Too Short Verzuz battle.

This “Rapper’s Ball” was different than any other Verzuz and not just because it reportedly had the biggest budget for such an event yet.

“It’s not just a battle,” Too Short told The Ringer last week before the battle, dubbed the “Legends of the Bay.” “It’s not just displaying your catalog, trying to outdo somebody else. It was like, this could be a bigger situation for the Bay, just as far as the story being told.”

E-40 added, “We’re going to showcase what the unlaced has yet to see or hear.”

Doing just that, the veterans let the younger generation know that some of their favorite club hits sampled their original music. DJ Khaled‘s single “For Free,” which features Drake sampling Too Short’s “Blow the Whistle,” and Three Six Mafia samples E-40’s “Captain Save A Hoe” in their song “Shake Dat S–t.” The pioneers even shouted out some artists who have sampled their songs, such as Yo Gotti and Gucci Mane.