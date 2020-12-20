TikToker Addison Rae Generates Millions of Dollars for American Eagle

Addison Rae has been working very hard to boost her beauty line and to help American Eagle with its TikTok presence. She helped create Item Beauty and she has more than 70 million followers on TikTok. With these followers, she has generated $4.26 million in Media Impact Value for the American Eagle brand. This was only in a six-month period too!

Addison Rae: Rae’s Impact on American Eagle’s Sales

Rae is one of the top rated TikTok accounts and one of her videos features her dancing next to Mickey Mouse in a cartoon. This is to help American Eagle with their partnership with Disney. This video had been viewed more than 44 millions times and has gained $673,761 in MIV!

There is another popular video of her wearing American Eagle clothing and that one gained $613,865 MIV. It seems that American Eagle’s fans are really enjoying her in the videos.

Addison Rae: Millions of Dollars for American Eagle

In the report of the MIVs, it states, “Due to the nature of the virality of the platform, utilizing TikTok as part of a social media strategy is likely to deliver results and high rewards, so it’s essential for brands within fashion, luxury, and beauty to become well-versed and well-connected with successful TikTok strategies.”

Rae chatted with Seventeen Magazine about her winter style and what it’s like to work with American Eagle. “AE is a brand I’ve been wearing for as long as I can remember. I love how they support creativity and self-expression, which is what I’ve built my platform around. From being part of the brand’s #AExME Prom to starring in the BTS ’20 campaign, AE has supported my love for music, dance, and of course, TikTok.”

When Addison was asked about what she will be wearing this winter, she said, “I love to be cozy, especially during winter. I also want to be comfortable, so right now you’ll usually find me in a cozy sweater, nothing better.”

Addison just announced that she is part of the remake of She’s All That and she is very excited about acting.

She said, “I’ve definitely always loved the idea of being an actor and dreamt of it. I’m working really hard to prepare for it and I can’t wait for everyone to see it. I’m really excited to tap into a new creative side of myself. Performing had always been something that I’ve been passionate about and TikTok has given me a platform to express myself, so I really am looking forward to it.”

