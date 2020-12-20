Tiger Woods’ son Charlie crushes 5-wood, sinks eagle putt

The annual PNC Championship — also known as the Father/Son Challenge — allows the world’s best golf professionals to tee it up for a friendly competition alongside a family member, usually sons of the pros.

In Charlie Woods’ case, he’s in it to win it, much like Tiger Woods has been throughout a legendary career that’s featured 15 major titles. Be sure to keep an eye on the two-day competition throughout the weekend, as the younger Woods is a player to watch in the coming years.

The reason Charlie Woods is worth monitoring is because he’s actually a legit golfer. At least so far, any notion that he’s stuck in his father’s shadow on the links has been strongly dispelled.

With dad on the bag, Woods won a -hole junior tournament in August by a whopping five strokes, carding a 3-under 33. That’s the type of dominance Tiger grew accustomed to at the highest level of the sport. Could similar glory be in store for Charlie Woods later on?

To be fair, it’ll be almost another decade before the pre-teen even has a realistic chance to compete on the PGA Tour. The good news is, Tiger isn’t putting undue pressure on his son, and it seems the youngster is finding enjoyment in the game of golf on his own accord.

If his showing this weekend and that aforementioned rout of a victory over other strong players his age serve as any indication, perhaps Charlie Woods will be up to the task of being a pro someday.