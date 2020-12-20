Through a window, relatives allowed to visit Covid-19 patients in Argentina hospital

Argentina is allowing relatives to see loved ones hospitalised with COVID-19 – through windows in the hospital.

The country, which has recorded more than 1.5 million coronavirus cases and 41,000 deaths, initially had very strict health restrictions, leaving thousands to die alone in solitary confinement.

“I really wanted to see her because I was very worried that I wouldn’t be able to see her at all,” says the daughter of a patient in the intensive care unit of Buenos Aires’ Posadas Hospital.

Although cases have been falling in recent weeks, they have begun to rise again in recent days.