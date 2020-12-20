This MacBook Pro is super cheap and ships for Christmas

It’s hard to imagine a better Christmas gift than an Apple product, and right now there are some great MacBook deals that you should browse. That said, if you want to be sure your MacBook will arrive by Christmas, you might want to leap on this deal to score $300 off a 16-inch MacBook Pro at Amazon. This is one of the best laptops on the market, and you can get it for $2100, down from $2400, and have it delivered in time for Christmas.

Our experts didn’t beat around the bush when they reviewed the 16-inch MacBook Pro, calling it “the best Mac in years.” They loved the ample and responsive keyboard, the amazing potential content creation, and the huge, inimitable screen and sound. If you are (or aspire to be) in a creative field, or a creative hobbyist, this is the MacBook for you.

This laptop is built to take on the world. This MacBook is potentially the most powerful Apple has ever made, starting with a ninth-generation 6-Core Intel Core i7 processor. It’s loaded with 16GB of RAM, and comes standard with 512GB nimble SSD storage. Add to that the sparkling 16-inch retina display with True Tone technology and an AMD Radeon 5300M graphics card with 6DDR6 memory, and we are looking at an unbeatable machine. The icing on the cake: this MacBook sounds just incredible too. Its six-speaker system has force-canceling woofers and studio-quality mics as well.

If you’re in a creative field, it lends itself beautifully to crafting graphics, or editing video, photos and sound. The battery lasts up to 11 hours, has four Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports and the ultra-hand Touch Bar and Touch ID. The MacBook Pro received an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars from more than 1,800 Amazon customers. People love this machine. Especially when they see it; while not the lightest MacBook, it retains the sleek splendor and gorgeous curves of all Apple designs. It’s a wonder really, especially on sale.

While time is of the essence, there are other MacBook deals for you to consider. But if you want one of the best laptops money can buy, in time for Christmas, head immediately to Amazon where the MacBook Pro is $300 off. It’s only $2100, down from its regular price of $2400. Just in time for Christmas!

