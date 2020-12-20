‘The Incredible Dr. Pol’s ’12 Days of Pol’ Kicks Off the Holiday Season

Charles Pol, Diane Pol, and Dr. Jan Pol of ‘The Incredible Dr. Pol’ | Jason Kempin/Getty Images

It’s the holiday season, which means the exchanging of gifts, happy new year wishes — and Nat Geo Wild’s annual present to fans of The Incredible Dr. Pol, its “12 Days of Pol” marathon.

The yearly holiday presentation is the gift that keeps on giving for the network, as it’s a guaranteed ratings hit that draws followers of Dr. Jan Pol in by the herds.

‘The Incredible Dr. Pol’s new season is starting soon

To the relief of fans of Dr. Pol’s reality show everywhere, the show’s 18th season premieres in the new year. The 17th season, also filmed under Covid-19 restrictions, was accomplished seamlessly. Hopefully, the 18th season will enjoy the same uninterrupted success.

The show’s Twitter account announced, “Look out! An all-new season of The Incredible Dr. Pol is coming your way January 2, 2021 on @natgeowild in the U.S.”

Fans on Instagram cheered the great news. “Yay, can’t wait!,” said one fan.

Another agreed, “Yay, super excited!”

A devoted fan stated, “Just love your show! Wish you were closer and could be our vet! You are so kind!”

The new season of The Incredible Dr. Pol is something to finally look forward to after such a difficult 2020.

First it’s time for ’12 Days of Pol’

RELATED: ‘The Incredible Dr. Pol’: Here’s Why Dr. Jan Pol Won’t Watch His Own Show

Before the show debuts its new season in January, however, fans can treat themselves to a dozen days of wall-to-wall, back-to-back programming of nothing but The Incredible Dr. Pol.

“12 Days of Pol” premieres on Monday, Dec. 21 at 12:00 PM on Nat Geo Wild.

The massive block of the reality series showcasing Dr. Pol and his staff proves that the veterinarian, born in the Netherlands in 1942, really is incredible. With the energy of someone half his age and double their workload, Dr. Pol makes his job look easy.

Announcing the event, Dr. Pol’s team tweeted, “Gather round for a dose of much-needed holiday cheer, as the #12DaysOfPol kicks off the countdown to the new year (and new season of The Incredible #DrPol)! The marathon starts Monday, Dec. 21 at 12pm on @natgeowild in the U.S.”

How Dr. Pol and his family celebrate the holidays

Appearing on Home & Family in November, Dr. Pol shared his holiday traditions back home and those that he and his wife Diane and their family practice now.

“Well, Christmas was not a big holiday in the Netherlands,” he shared. “It was more ‘go to church and celebrate the birth of Christ.’”

In the Netherlands on Dec. 5 each year, Dr. Pol told the show, Sinterklaas or Saint Nicholas Eve is celebrated.

“Sinterklaas still is there and it was called St. Nicholas Day, so we still do that here, of course, because we like to keep that Dutch tradition going,” he said. “Especially now with our granddaughter, Abigail, who’s a little darling, of course.”

The father of three went on to say that part of the Dutch Christmas tradition involves wooden clogs.

“People would put their wooden shoes by the fireplace and the next morning, there would be candy in there or something like that,” he explained. “And if you were a bad boy, you would get some charcoal in there! Diane would write a little poem about how [the children] were. It’s something for the kids, really.”

“12 Days of Pol” airs Monday, Dec. 21 at 12:00 PM on Nat Geo Wild.