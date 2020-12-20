‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers: The Final Four Are Chosen For Tayshia Adams

As the Bachelorette gets down to its final weeks, we have seen a lot of changes and a lot of men leave the show. Next week, Tayshia Adams will go on the hometown dates and she will get a chance to meet her boyfriends’ families. Adams has narrowed it down to four men and there will be some drama.

‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers: Who Did She Choose?

A big shock happened right before Adams’ date with BlakBlakee. Bennett came back to the show to tell her just how much he loved her. She told her that she needed a lot more time to think.

She didn’t know if he could go back into the dating pool or not. While she was thinking on it, she knew that she had to leave for her date. The date with Blake Horstmann was a lot different than anything she could have imagined.

‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers: The Final Four Are Chosen

During Blake’s date with Adams, they met a reiki and crystal master and they wanted to get answers about their relationship. During the date, Tayshia just knew that Blake wasn’t the one.

She told cameras, “When I looked into his eyes, I was looking for more validation and more confidence in the situation. I don’t see it. Maybe that’s why we haven’t really progressed as much as some of the other relationships.” When she broke up with Blake, he was devastated and broke down in tears as he left her.

Tayshia surprised the rest of the men when she pulled them all aside to chat with them. She told Riley, “Today it hit me like, the realization of hometowns are next week. And I know how much family means to you and I don’t even want to put you in that position if my heart is not 100 percent matching yours.

Because I don’t want to hurt you and I know how much you are protective over that and your heart and everything and I don’t want to lead you on. I’m sorry.” That is when she told him that it was time to go their separate ways.

During the Rose Ceremony, Tayshia chose Zac, Ivan, Brendan, and Ben. Bennett was going home yet again and Noah was as well. Many of the men told Chris Harrison that they have spent hours crying over Tayshia and they were happy with the chance to be on the show, but it was really tough to get dumped.

If you want to see how the hometown dates go, don’t forget to tune into the Bachelorette on ABC.

