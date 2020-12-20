‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers: Devastating Cuts For Tayshia Adams

‘The Bachelorette’ spoilers find that we were a little let down that we didn’t get to see the actual hometowns of the contestants on the show, but we did see some drama and some tears.

All of the hometown dates were at the resort due to the pandemic that is still upon us. Chris Harrison told the men that they would be with Tayshia Adams at the resort and it was up to them to make her feel as if they were in their own hometown. After the men’s’ families went through quarantine and testing, they were welcomed to the resort.

‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers: All About The Dates

Tayshia’s first date was with Brendan Morais. He actually did a mini-carnival because fairs and carnivals are very popular where he is from. His niece joined them and he loved seeing Tayshia with her.

He feels as if Tayshia is going to be an amazing mother and he has always wanted to be a dad. This date went really well for him because he got to see a new side of her. After the date, Tayshia definitely felt as if she could be his wife and the mother of his children.

‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers: Devastating Cuts

Zac Clark’s date was next and even though he is from New York, he wanted to show Tayshia how he grew up and what he likes to do there. During their date, his mother, father, and brother all questioned Tayshia and what she wants from Zac.

His brother really laid it on thick and she did tell him she is falling in love with Zac. From watching the date, it seems like Zac could be in the final two!

Ivan Hall really wanted to impress Tayshia and he wanted to show her just how much he loves his family. He decides to give her a cooking lesson. They ended up making a Filipino dish and we could see their chemistry. His parents ended up coming to the date and they loved Tayshia! Ivan definitely is falling in love with her too!

The last date was with Ben Smith. He pretends to take her to Venice Beach and they roller blade and pretend to be at a boardwalk store. His sister loves Tayshia and things seem to be going great for these two.

The final rose ceremony was a bit of a shock for everyone. Tayshia ended up sending Ben home and she was really let down when he didn’t seem emotional about it at all. Ben left with these words, “Maybe she loved me, and she thought I didn’t love her back. And then if that’s the case, I f****g blew it.”

