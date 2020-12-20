The ’90s cartoon that over 26% of people want rebooted

Yes, if you’re feeling pedantic, then it’s true that the original Inspector Gadget series ran from 1983 to 1986, but the show remained in syndication throughout much of the next decade, meaning 90’s kids got plenty of exposure to it. And yes, there is good news for those same pedantic people, because Inspector Gadget was rebooted in 2015 as a CGI-animated show. It’s available on Netflix in the U.S., and a wide variety of other platforms internationally.

But look, there’s a reason people want more of the character, even if they, perhaps, aren’t even aware that there already is more. Inspector Gadget is a good idea for a character, someone with all the tools and hardly any of the competence. And, with continued advances in technology, it’s perpetually ripe for updating. Think of how thoroughly our cultural notion of a “gadget” has changed since 1983, of how different ours concepts of portability and utility are now due to the mass adoption of smartphones. Inspector Gadget is essentially one of those, but in hardware rather than software. Maps and cameras and push-of-a-button meal ordering are useful, but so are personal helicopters and rocket-powered roller skates. When’s Tim Cook going to announce those? We’ll wait.