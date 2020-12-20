Teen girl who groomed boy, 12, into having sexual relationship dodges jail after court delay blunder

A 17-year-old girl who groomed a 12-year-old boy into having a sexual relationship with her has escaped prison after prosecutors took four years to get her case to sentence.

The young boy rejected her advances at first but over three months he eventually relented, the court heard.

Children his age and under are legally too young to consent.

Messages discovered on the boy’s iPad showed the boy believed he was in a relationship with the girl.







The girl, now 20, was claimed to be vulnerable at the of the assaults and had not offended since.

She pleaded guilty to inciting a child under 13 to sexual activity and 11 sexual assaults.

Judge Rupert Lowe criticised the four years it took for the girl to be sentenced and said he treated her as a young offender despite her now being 20.

Courts aim for children and vulnerable people’s cases to be heard as soon as possible, usually unless in the most extreme of cases in a youth court.

At the hearing at Canterbury Crown Court, defence barrister Simon Taylor said the case was delayed as it was handed to three detectives – two of whom have since retired.

Prosecutor Ian Foynette blamed “overstretched resources”, adding: “I’m not going to try to excuse this, it’s the way that it is I regret – and I’m sure the police regret it too.”

He also said the girl’s case was left “hanging over her” as police and the Crown Prosecution Service needed to review third party material.

Despite her present age Judge Lowe said he would sentence using the guidelines for youth offenders.

Referring to the delay he said: “With children it is entirely unacceptable where the victim is a child and the perpetrator is a child.

“We are dealing with a boy and a girl and it is unacceptable from the courts’ point of view for the justice of two children needing four years.

“The delay is not his fault but it is also not your fault and that creates a very significant difficulty for the court.

“I have very much in mind the guideline for sentencing children and young people.”

He gave the girl a 20 months prison sentence suspended for two years, 25 rehabilitation days and a temporary exclusion requirement for one road in Dover.

Judge Lowe told her: “The reason the law does not allow 12-year-olds to consent is because whatever they think is going on is not going on – they are too young and grow up to regret it.”

He said the suspended sentence was “not because the court was soft” but the purpose of the youth justice system is to “rehabilitate” and prevent further offending.

The girl had also pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.

Some jurisdictions in the US have so-called Romeo and Juliet laws, in which teenagers who have sex with one another who are close in age are not prosecuted under rules on consent. The age of consent in the UK is 16.