Tayshia Adams’ Latest Instagram Has Fans Itching to Watch the Season Finale

With The Bachelorette Season 16 finale on the horizon, Tayshia Adams popped on Instagram to thank Bachelor Nation for their support. And of course, the fandom scoured the social media post for clues about the lead’s final pick. So here’s what Adams said and what we know about her ending on The Bachelorette thus far.

Tayshia Adams signs off as ‘The Bachelorette’ lead in her new Instagram post

In an Instagram post published on Dec. 19, Adams opened up about her Bachelorette experience with her followers. And ultimately, she felt “grateful” for the opportunity.

“I woke up this morning feeling extra grateful,” Adams wrote on Instagram. “Grateful for my past as it has led me to the now. Grateful for the opportunities that have come into my life over the past several months, allowing endless possibilities.”

She added “Most of all, I am grateful that I have had the chance to show my true authentic self, and share my heart, with all of you as you’ve watched my journey unfold.”

That said, Adams admitted the journey on reality TV was “taxing” at times, describing the past few weeks as a “rollercoaster” as she re-watches her season. She said:

Watching the last few episodes, I’ve been reliving so much of what made this experience challenging. It’s like I’ve been going through elements of it all a second time around. That being said, at times the ranging emotions have taken a toll on me and other times brought me so much hope, cheer and joy, all in real time. But I genuinely gave it my all during the whole experience and will take something away from each of the men I had the opportunity to meet and connect with.

Adams concluded the heartfelt Instagram post with a thank you to The Bachelorette viewers.

“Thank you to all of you for being a part of this journey with me,” she wrote. “I appreciate more than you know the immense amount of positive love and support I’ve received since the beginning, it has not gone unnoticed!”

She also hyped up The Bachelorette Season 16 finale, noting she’s ready for the fandom to see what happens next.

“It’s crazy to think the end is near, but I am excited for you to see where my heart leads me,” Adams wrote. “While bittersweet, I know this is just the end of one chapter, and I can’t wait to see where life takes me next. Let’s fricken gooooooo. Signing off with love, your bachelorette xo.”

‘The Bachelorette’ fans react to Tayshia Adams’ Instagram post ahead of the finale

When Adams made her post on Instagram, many Bachelor Nation viewers started to speculate what happens in The Bachelorette Season 16 finale. On Reddit, some fans weren’t sure whether Adams’ post indicated she is currently single or still with her final pick. But most fans seemed to theorize Adams is happy with her ending, no matter the outcome.

Meanwhile, a few members of Bachelor Nation reacted to Adams’ post on Instagram with kindness.

“Here for you boo,” wrote Natasha Parker from The Bachelor Season 24. “Your light is so bright.”

Contestants who starred in The Bachelor Season 23 with Adams also shared their support.

“The perfect example of a woman, person, and bachelorette. Love ya girl,” Sydney Lotuaco wrote.

“Proud of you! Can’t wait to see where life takes you,” Cassie Randolph wrote. “Hope you feel so much love and support!”

Whatever happens to Adams in The Bachelorette Season 16 finale, we know it’s going to be wild. So get ready. The two-night event will air on ABC on Dec. 21 and Dec. 22.

