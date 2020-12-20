Taylor Swift’s Favorite Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe Has 2 Unexpected Ingredients

Taylor Swift loves a good cookie, especially ones made by celebrity chefs. Back in 2015, the pop star tweeted her praises for a celebrity chef’s chocolate chunk cookie recipe, calling it “a real turning point” in her life.

As it turns out, the recipe Swift swears by calls for a couple of ingredients you wouldn’t think to add to a chocolate chip cookie.

Taylor Swift’s favorite recipes come from celebrity chefs

Swift has incorporated a handful of celebrity chef recipes into her repertoire over the years. In an essay she penned for Elle for her 30th birthday, the “exile” singer shared three of her favorite dinner dishes that she’s using for the rest of her life.

“I’ve always cooked a LOT,” she said. “But I found three recipes I know I’ll be making at dinner parties for life: Ina Garten’s Real Meatballs and Spaghetti (I just use packaged bread crumbs and only ground beef for meat), Nigella Lawson’s Mughlai Chicken, and Jamie Oliver’s Chicken Fajitas with Molé Sauce. Getting a garlic crusher is a whole game changer. I also learned how to immediately calculate Celsius to Fahrenheit in my head. (Which is what I’m pretty sure the internet would call a “weird flex.”)

Rest assured, Swift’s love of the Barefoot Contessa star is reciprocated.

“I adore Taylor, and I admire her enormously,” Garten told People in 2016. “I was so flattered that she chose to work with me. We did this photoshoot together which was just one of the fun days of my life. It was just unbelievable.”

Another famous chef Swift adores is Food Network’s Anne Burrell, who is the mastermind behind Swift’s favorite chocolate chip cookies.

@taylorswift13 THANKS!!!!!! we can make them together or anything else you want together anytime!!!! I’m a HUGE fan of yours!!!! — anne burrell (@chefanneburrell) June 11, 2015

Taylor Swift’s favorite chocolate chip cookie recipe only takes 30 minutes to make

In 2015, Swift tweeted at the Food Network star gushing over her recipe for Super-Yummy Chocolate Chunk Oatmeal Cookies.

“@ChefAnneBurrell saw you in my mentions & wanted to let you know that your chocolate chip cookie recipe was a real turning point in my life,” the 31-year-old tweeted.

As Burrell replied, “THANKS!!!!!! we can make them together or anything else you want together anytime!!!! I’m a HUGE fan of yours!!!!”

Here’s how to make the apparently infamous treats.

Ingredients

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup rolled oats

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup granulated sugar

2 sticks unsalted butter, at room temperature

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

12 ounces block dark chocolate, coarsely chopped

1 cup walnuts, chopped

Large flake sea salt

Notice how this recipe calls for oats and large flake sea salt as a garnish, as well as block dark chocolate instead of chocolate chips. These twists give this chocolate chip recipe a unique flare.

To start, pre-heat your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. While that’s pre-heating, combine the oats, flour, baking powder, kosher salt, and cinnamon in a small mixing bowl.

In a bigger mixing bowl, or in the bowl of your stand mixer, combine the granulated sugar, the brown sugar, and the butter. Beat the butter and sugar together until fluffy. Add the eggs one at a time, beating them into the mixture each time, and then add the vanilla extract.

Slowly add the flour mixture into the sugar mixture until they’re just combined. Then make like Moira and David Rose and fold in the dark chocolate and walnuts.

Once your batter is ready, scoop the dough into tablespoon-sized balls and place on an ungreased cookie sheet. Each ball should be 2 inches apart. And then, bake for 12 to 13 minutes. Make sure you take these cookies out right on time, as you have to add the sea salt garnish immediately after taking them out of the oven. Burrell’s recipe states that adding the sea salt while the cookies are still hot is one of the most important steps.

Once they’re cool, you can chow down on them to your heart’s delight while listening to Evermore on a loop. Happy baking!