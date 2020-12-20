Tamra Judge Says ‘RHOC’ Season 15 Reunion Is ‘Better Than the Entire Season,’ Teases Possible Cameo

Tamra Judge is spilling the tea on The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 15 reunion. The former Bravo star got the inside scoop into what happened with the ladies at the reunion even though she is not part of the cast anymore. Judge claims that the Andy Cohen-hosted show is better than the whole season. She also teased that there’s a possibility that she makes a cameo.

What secrets did Tamra Judge revealed?

Although Judge left RHOC ahead of season 15, she has kept in touch with some of the housewives still on the show. Her closest friend is Braunwyn Windham-Burke, who had a tough season on the Bravo reality series dealing with her sobriety. Judge said that during the reunion, she talked to Windham-Burke but is unsure if it’ll make the final cut.

“I have gotten a little feedback and I did get a phone call during the reunion,” Judge said on The Weekly Scoop with CJ on Instagram Live. “You might see it, I don’t know.”

Judge claims that a lot of stuff happened after the show ended filming and the ladies confront each other.

“I think a lot of stuff happens off-camera and it’s not really shown after the season wrapped,” Judge continued. “Orange County had a very short filming season this year because of COVID, so they are going to have a short season, period. Pretty much, half of the season was filmed during COVID, so they couldn’t travel or go to restaurants. I don’t think the cast was as strong as it could’ve been. At the reunion everything is going to come up because all the girls were against Braunwyn.”

Due to the heavy drama, Judge says that the reunion is set to be better than the rest of RHOC Season 15.

“They shot the reunion yesterday and I think that the reunion is going to be better than the entire season,” Judge said.

Emily Simpson expressed a similar sentiment after filming the RHOC reunion.

“This is what I’ll tell you about the RHOC reunion: 1. I’m exhausted. 2. It will be the best reunion in years,” Simpson posted on her Instagram Stories.

Tamra Judge is estranged from Shannon Beador

Before leaving RHOC, Judge had a good friendship with Shannon Beador. However, things changed when Judge was no longer a full-time cast member on the Bravo series.

“As soon as we’re not on the show anymore, she just doesn’t have any time for us anymore and it really just kind of hurts my feelings,” Judge told ET back in April. “I felt like on the show, off the show, whatever, she was my friend, you know? I helped her through this divorce, I spent hours in the middle of the night answering phone calls.”

Beador delivered a low-blow to Judge as she revealed that she had no reason to talk to her anymore, plus she lived far away.

“I really have no reason to be around them anymore,” Beador told Entertainment Tonight. “We live, like, 45 minutes away from each other, so it’s not like we’re in the same social circles or anything like that. I don’t know when I would ever potentially run into them again.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.