Tamra Judge Says Kelly Dodd Has an ‘Evil Heart’ and Feels ‘Sorry for Her’

Tamra Judge left The Real Housewives of Orange County at the top of the year. However, the reality TV personality still feuds with her former co-stars as if she still held an orange. Fans love when Judge speaks out because they know she will not mince her words. During an Instagram Live interview, Judge said Kelly Dodd has an “evil heart” and feels “sorry for her.”

Kelly Dodd and Tamra Judge feud on social media

Judge loves to interact with her fans on social media and she often does Q&A’s with her followers on Instagram. After a blog reposted one of her answers about RHOC, Dodd clapped back and made serious claims about Judge’s business.

“Tamra shut up,” Dodd wrote on Instagram. “You got fired because you are a liar. Stop obsessing about the show, you are acting like Gretchen [Rossi]. You don’t even have cable and will work on the show for half price, you told Jeff Lewis. Concentrate on your Pyramid scheme CBD line… you are washed up.”

The fitness enthusiast saw Dodd’s response and alleged to have notified her attorney over Dodd’s claims about her business.

“Attorney notified,” Judge superimposed a hashtag over a screenshot of Dodd’s reply. “Please forward anything else she says about my business.”

Among all the allegations, Dodd made about Judge, the latter said she did get one thing correct.

“Well the only thing she got correct is I don’t have cable, I have app TV, the rest is a total lie. I’d be very careful spreading lies about our business,” Judge posted.

Tamra Judge calls out Kelly Dodd

The subject of Dodd came up during an Instagram Live session she had with a young fan. Judge recalled her encounter with her former co-star about trashing her business. Although Judge and Dodd were friendly at some point, she doesn’t understand where the latter comes from at times.

“I personally don’t understand that girl, I don’t get it. It’s just, such an evil heart and I don’t understand it,” Judge said on The Weekly Scoop with CJ. “I’ve talked about it with some of the cast members and I’m like, ‘That girl has got to be damaged inside, you have to feel sorry for her, because why is she so evil?’”

Judge questioned if Dodd drinks and goes on social media not knowing what she posts.

Tamra Judge predicts a cast shakeup

One thing that Judge has been saying on her social media accounts is that a RHOC cast shakeup is most likely going to happen.

“In my opinion, the current cast is the worst in OC history,” she replied on her Instagram Stories that Queens of Bravo captured. “I definitely see a shakeup coming.”

Judge also recently said that there was a “good chance” of her returning for season 16. However, she has gone back and forth about missing the show or not.

“I have very mixed feelings,” she replied on her Instagram Stories that Queens of Bravo captured. “It was a big part of my life for 12 years. Sometimes I miss it, but I’m OK without it. I really enjoy my friendships off camera with some of the ladies.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.