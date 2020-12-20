Tamar Braxton: I Tried To Kill Myself . . . FOR MY SON!!

Earlier this year Tamar Braxton stunned her fans after being hospitalized following what she describes as a botched suicide attempt . was among the first news sources to break news of Tamar’s suicide attempt

Now Tamar is offering more context on why she tried to take her own life. According to the reality star, the attempt was driven extreme embarrassment for her son…

learned that on Taraji P. Henson’s new mental health talk show, “‘Peace of Mind with Taraji’” Tamar explains,

“Logan was the reason why I made that decision. I just felt like he deserved better. I felt like I was embarrassing him, being a fool on TV.”

“Because I knew that’s not what my whole life really was. That’s not who I was. I didn’t want him to be embarrassed in front of his friends. Here is this loudmouth ghetto mama.”

‘Peace of Mind with Taraji’ premiers this week on Facebook Watch.