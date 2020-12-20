‘Talk about first world problems’: What would the pandemic have been like in 2005?

O h God. No Netflix. That was my first thought when my editor suggested I embark on a thought experiment: what would it have been like had a certain nasty little ball of proteins and RNA jumped the species barrier and spread like wildfire among the world’s human population 15 years ago.

I then felt horribly guilty. We’re in the middle of a global crisis created by a virus that’s killing people daily, a tragedy exacerbated by the fumbling efforts of politicians to control it and a toxic disinformation machine that is still – still – trying to write it off as no worse than a nasty flu. And yet my first thought when asked to play the game of “what if” was to zero in on Netflix. Talk about first-world problems.