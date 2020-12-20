Sydney travellers forced to quarantine despite beating border deadline

South Australian health officials have confirmed that Sydney travellers forced to quarantine despite arriving in Adelaide before the border deadline will have to remain in isolation for 14 days.

The passengers who flew from Sydney to Adelaide last night have been left heartbroken after they were told they would need to either go into quarantine despite arriving hours before the state’s border closure.

This morning South Australia’s deputy chief public health officer Dr Emily Kirkpatrick confirmed they would have to enter 14 days’ quarantine.

Many travellers said the decision was heartbreaking and have been left angry and confused.

“It has been an absolute travesty. It is disgusting how this has come about,” one told .

“It has been so stressful. How you can be on a flight and then when you land everything has changed?” another said.

Yesterday South Australian Premier Steven Marshall announced new border restrictions in response to the escalating coronavirus cluster in NSW.

From midnight anyone who has been to the Greater Sydney area would be required to complete 14 days of suitable quarantine on arrival in South Australia, they will need testing on arrival, and on day five and day 12.

Hard border arrangements are in place for anyone who has been on the Northern Beaches.