Steve Harvey Gives Marjorie EARLY Christmas Gift; She Starts Crying!!

On Thursday, Steve Harvey decided to give his wife Marjorie an early Christmas gift – he surprised his wife with a private dinner at the top of the UAE’s latest cultural landmark, the Dubai Frame.

This is the first time a private dinner has been hosted on top of the landmark.

As they ascended to the top of the iconic attraction under the guise of an after-hour tour, Marjorie was greeted with photos of her and Steve projected onto screens, a table for two and their wedding song, ‘Adore’ by Prince playing in the background.

The night was so filled with love that Marjorie got emotional, and started tearing up.

They dined on a custom six-course menu prepared by Jumeirah Hotels and Resorts.

The UAE’s latest cultural landmark, Dubai Frame is an iconic structure that ‘frames’ impressive views of Old and New Dubai, while serving as a metaphorical bridge connecting the emirate’s rich past with its magnificent present.

Offering spectacular panoramic views across the city, Dubai Frame celebrates the story of Dubai from its early establishment to its ambitious plans for future development. The Dubai Frame is the world’s largest picture frame, standing 492 feet tall with sweeping views of Dubai’s modern skyline on one side and older parts of the city on the other side.

Here’s video from their romantic evening together: