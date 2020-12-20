Stephon Gilmore suffers apparent knee injury

If Gilmore is done for the season, it’ll be a massive loss for the Patriots defense, which already is without a number of star defensive players due to opt-outs amid the coronavirus pandemic.

New England gave the reigning Defensive Player of the Year a $5 million raise this season, boosting his salary to $15.5 million with the chance to earn up to $17.5 million if he wins DPoY again. Gilmore is set to earn just $7 million in base salary in 2021, making his future with the Patriots uncertain.

In 10 games this season, Gilmore has one interception, one forced fumble, 28 solo tackles and one tackle for a loss.

The Patriots were reportedly shopping Gilmore in early November, but their high asking price of a first-round pick and a player caused interested teams to walk away.