Stephenie Meyer Said These Famous Marvel Characters Inspired ‘Twilight’

Stephenie Meyer primarily writes in the romance genre, however, she still took inspiration from superheroes. She cites Marvel — specifically two of its most famous franchises as having inspired the Twilight books. Here’s a look at how we wouldn’t have Edward Cullen without certain Marvel characters.

Taylor Lautner, Kristen Stewart, and Robert Pattinson | Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Stephenie Meyer discusses the how a Marvel cartoon inspired the ‘Twilight’ books

In a 2009 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Meyer discussed the influences on Twilight. She said she took inspiration from literary classics like Charlotte Brontë’s Jane Eyre and Lucy Maud Montgomery’s Anne of Green Gables series. In addition, she drew ideas from pop culture, including Tina Fey and Amy Poehler’s movie Baby Mama and the music of rock bands like Muse, Linkin Park, and My Chemical Romance. In addition, two Marvel franchises influenced her.

Firstly, she was inspired by the 1990s cartoon X-Men. Specifically, she said the show influenced her characterization of Edward and his family. ”This is crazy, but those Saturday-morning cartoons?” she said. “I was always fascinated with the X-Men. I love the idea of a group of people and all of them can do something really well. They’re special, but they’re strongest when they work together. Maybe that comes from having a big family, but I always clicked into that kind of story. And I think that really came into play when I was subconsciously forming the Cullen family. Though I certainly wasn’t thinking about Cyclops when I was writing about them, I think it was there in the layers underneath.”

How a famous Marvel movie inspired Stephenie Meyer

Meyer said Robert Downey Jr. inspired Twilight as well. In discussing him, she only cited his role in the first Iron Man movie. ”Isn’t Iron Man the best superhero movie that’s ever been done?” she said. “That’s how you should feel coming out of a movie. You go in, you’re excited, you come out all jazzed and pumped. The best parts of that movie are when it was only him. I’m so glad he’s back.”

A trailer for Iron Man

Meyer appeared to be referring to Downey’s then-recent return to the spotlight. Although she said Iron Man inspired Twilight, she did not specifically say how. Notable, Meyer released all the Twilight novels besides Breaking Dawn before the release of Iron Man.

Is ‘Twilight’ more popular than the ‘Iron Man’ and ‘X-Men’ franchises as of late?

So the X-Men and Iron Man franchises clearly influenced Twilight. This raises an interesting question: Which series is the most popular as of late? According to Box Office Mojo, the latest Twilight film, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2, earned $829 million. That’s impressive.

A trailer for The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2

However, Box Office Mojo reports Avengers: Endgame, the most recent film with Iron Man, earned $2.7 billion. It’s the modern blockbuster to end all modern blockbusters. In addition, Box Office Mojo says the most recent X-Men movie, The New Mutants, earned $46 million — likely because it was released during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Twilight was born from many inspirations. Sometimes, the Twilight saga even outperformed the franchises that inspired it.