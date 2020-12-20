State closes border to Greater Sydney as cluster grows

Queensland will bar residents of Greater Sydney from entering the state from tomorrow after a coronavirus cluster linked to Sydney’s Northern Beaches spiked overnight.

The COVID-19 cases linked to venues in the suburb of Avalon has now grown to 68.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said there were 30 new cases of locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in NSW overnight, with 28 so far linked to the cluster.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said from 1am tomorrow, residents of Greater Sydney will not be allowed in the state.

Queenslanders in Sydney now have until 1am Tuesday to get home.

“We are in a public health emergency and we have been in a public health emergency since 31 January,” she told reporters today.

“If you are a New South Wales resident in Greater Sydney, please do not come to Queensland .”

“These decisions are being made to protect Queenslanders and keep Queensland safe. And what we are seeing in New South Wales is of concern, and when the New South Wales Premier says she is on high alert, we are on high alert.

“So, these are border measures that are necessary.”

Queensland Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said as of 1am tomorrow Greater Sydney will be declared a hot spot.

“Greater Sydney includes all of Sydney, and it goes south, down to Wollongong, Wollondilly, the Blue Mountains, Hawkesbury, and the Central Coast,” Dr Young said.

“So, that is the area the New South Wales Premier has put restrictions back into place, we are taking that same area and it will be a declared hotspot.”

Potential cases in Queensland

Dr Young said as well as concerns over the NSW cluster, she is worried there are four parts of Queensland that have had positive sewage results for COVID-19.

The four areas are Northern Cairns, Townsville, Cleveland and the Gold Coast.

Queensland Health Minister Yvette D’Ath said there are now 50 close contacts in Queensland who have been in contact with people who have tested positive in NSW.”

That has gone from 11 to 15 today and New South Wales are assisting Queensland and getting those details, we are contact tracing those individuals, they will get tested and will have to go to quarantine,” Ms D’Ath said.

Dr Young has urged anyone who has arrived from Greater Sydney and is showing COVID-19 symptoms to get tested.

She made the request after concerning sewerage results in tourist regions North Cairns, Townsville, Cleveland and the Gold Coast.

“(I) am concerned that there are people from Sydney or the Northern Beaches who have gone up to those areas in the north or down to the Gold Coast and I need them to come forward and get tested.”

She said if Queensland were to experience community transmission then “we would have to review all of those restrictions”.

“We would have to do something similar (to NSW) if we get community transmission,” she said.

“My hope, of course, is by doing all the things we have just discussed we won’t get community transmission in Queensland.”

Fears over new strain ravaging UK

She said some countries, including the UK and Scotland, are reporting a new strain of COVID-19 “that is even more contagious”.

“So, although Queensland has lifted many restrictions over the last few weeks, it is important we remember the most important measures must continue to be taken until we have a vaccine,” she said.

Queensland Deputy Premier Steven Miles labelled the changes as “one more necessary sacrifice” to avoid an outbreak in Queensland.

“These decisions aren’t taken lightly, we know before Christmas they will greatly impact on people’s plans, but this has been a year in which Queenslanders have (made) many sacrifices to keep themselves and their communities safe,” Mr Miles said.

“But this is one more necessary sacrifice to avoid an outbreak here in Queensland.”

Queensland joins Victoria and WA in border bans

Queensland’s decision to partially ban residents from NSW from entering the country follows the Victorian Premier’s decision earlier today.

“I know people are concerned about what’s happening in NSW,” Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews tweeted.

“There’s no need to panic – but we absolutely can’t afford to get complacent. We all have to take this seriously.

“Western Australia last night reinstated its hard border with NSW, with no travellers allowed entry into the state without a valid exemption.

“It is clear NSW will record further cases in coming days.”

Health Minister Brad Hazzard said the suspected overseas traveller who arrived in Australia on December 1 was carrying a similar strain of the virus that genomic sequencing was also showing in the Avalon COVID-19 cases.

But a connection between that traveller and the Avalon cases was yet to be established, he said.