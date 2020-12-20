‘Star Wars’ Fans Demand More Backstory About That Creepy ‘Sith Cult’

Star Wars is a franchise that has always caused some controversy within the fan base. Star Wars fans are known to be a very opinionated community, and generally, they have no problem opening up and revealing their thoughts and opinions on everything from the actors playing certain characters to specific plot points or storylines that don’t go as planned.

With the recent wrap-up of the Star Wars sequel trilogy, many fans are looking back on the films and discussing what might have been — including some villains that a few fans on Reddit believe should definitely have gotten more screen time.

The ‘Star Wars’ sequel trilogy was controversial for fans

The Star Wars sequel trilogy launched in 2015, with the release of The Force Awakens. While the film was a massive blockbuster, reigniting the love of the franchise for many fans all around the world, it did raise some questions though.

Some fans had issues with the casting, and with the fact that many of the original sequel characters didn’t get much screen time at all. The controversy reached new heights with the release of 2017’s The Last Jedi. Many critics praised director Rian Johnson’s interpretation of the Star Wars universe, but the fan base was much more divided.

Fans complained that Luke Skywalker was an angry old man, a far cry from the positive hero that they had grown to love in previous series installments.

They also found issues with some of the new characters, most notably Rose, a mechanic played by Kelly Marie Tran, and Kylo Ren, the emotional villain portrayed by acclaimed actor Adam Driver.

Snoke was one of the main villains in the sequel trilogy

The “big bad” of The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi was Supreme Leader Snoke, a mysterious figure who is seen only via hologram in The Force Awakens.

A towering presence with a scarred face, Snoke worked to manipulate Kylo Ren, as well as the entire First Order fleet. Very little was revealed to viewers about Snoke’s backstory or his personal history — so by the time The Last Jedi was released, fans thought that they might finally learn a little bit more about the ancient villain.

Still, while fans were able to see Snoke in the flesh in The Last Jedi, nothing new was revealed about him. In fact, at the end of the movie, Kylo Ren cut him down in a shocking twist, ending the film with fans knowing next to nothing about the movie’s main villain.

To this day, fans are disappointed that Snoke faded into Star Wars history, with no real information on who he was and where he came from.

Fans want more information about Snoke and his ‘Sith cult’

Recently, fans took to Reddit to discuss some missed opportunities in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, as well as some details that they would like to see more of in future Star Wars content.

“Instead of a Blade Runner-style replicant, I do think they should have made Snoke the head of the Sith Eternal cult instead. So he’s a religious zealot that’s obsessed with bringing Palpatine back to his former glory, which was his main goal in turning Ben Solo, killing off the Jedi, and destroying the New Republic,” one fan wrote.

Another replied, stating “that Sith cult thing was super interesting. I was a bit bummed we didn’t see more of it. I even think that would’ve been a really cool enemy for the Sequels instead of empire 2.0.”

“Exactly. It also would not have changed Palpy’s statement about ‘I made Snoke,’” another Reddit user claimed. Ultimately, the door is always open for showrunners to explain more about Snoke in new Star Wars content, from comic books to new limited-run shows.